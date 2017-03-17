Family of jogger found in Lake Michigan weeks after disappearance facing new struggle

CHICAGO (WLS) --Kevin Narko's family is mourning his death after his body was found in Lake Michigan weeks after he was reported missing after going for a jog, and now they're facing new struggles.
Kevin was just 52, a lawyer, husband and father of two sons.
"Really a strong foundation for our family. And there's a gaping hole now," said Kathleen Dillon Narko, window.
For Kathleen, perhaps harder than knowing he's gone was not knowing for weeks what happened to the love of her life. Kevin went for a run along Lake Michigan on January 30, but never returned.
"We were hoping so much for the first couple weeks, at least that we would find him somewhere, that maybe he was disoriented and had ended up in a homeless shelter or hospital somewhere," she said.
The answer came Monday, six weeks after Kevin's disappearance, when his body was found floating in the lake north of Belmont Harbor. His death was ruled an accidental drowning; he may have suffered a heart attack while jogging.
"Knowing that he's at peace... There's that benefit," Kathleen said.
As Kevin's family grapples with their grief, they're also confronting a new reality. Kathleen has multiple sclerosis and needs 24-hour care. She and Kevin also have a son with severe autism. Medical bills are mounting.
"I think we'll just try to, try to move forward with keeping in mind what Kevin would've wanted for our family," she said.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family pay for their medical care.