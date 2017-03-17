NEWS

Family of jogger found in Lake Michigan weeks after disappearance facing new struggle

EMBED </>More News Videos

Kevin Narko's family is mourning his death after his body was found in Lake Michigan weeks after he was reported missing, and now they're facing new struggles. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Kevin Narko's family is mourning his death after his body was found in Lake Michigan weeks after he was reported missing after going for a jog, and now they're facing new struggles.

Kevin was just 52, a lawyer, husband and father of two sons.

"Really a strong foundation for our family. And there's a gaping hole now," said Kathleen Dillon Narko, window.

For Kathleen, perhaps harder than knowing he's gone was not knowing for weeks what happened to the love of her life. Kevin went for a run along Lake Michigan on January 30, but never returned.

"We were hoping so much for the first couple weeks, at least that we would find him somewhere, that maybe he was disoriented and had ended up in a homeless shelter or hospital somewhere," she said.

The answer came Monday, six weeks after Kevin's disappearance, when his body was found floating in the lake north of Belmont Harbor. His death was ruled an accidental drowning; he may have suffered a heart attack while jogging.

"Knowing that he's at peace... There's that benefit," Kathleen said.

As Kevin's family grapples with their grief, they're also confronting a new reality. Kathleen has multiple sclerosis and needs 24-hour care. She and Kevin also have a son with severe autism. Medical bills are mounting.

"I think we'll just try to, try to move forward with keeping in mind what Kevin would've wanted for our family," she said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family pay for their medical care.
Related Topics:
newsmissing personbody foundmultiple sclerosisautismChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Armed robbery in Hinsdale jewelry store caught on camera
DOJ to appeal latest setback for Trump travel ban
Trump tells Merkel: 'We have something in common' in nod to wiretap claim
More News
Top Stories
Armed robbery in Hinsdale jewelry store caught on camera
Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
Parents charged in accidental shooting of boy, 3, in Englewood
3 killed in La Porte County semi crash
Munster High School student stuck, pinned by school bus
Unpaid 2016 property tax bills to be sold on April 3rd
Trader Joe's burritos recalled for possible plastic pieces in product
Show More
Attorneys for 'El Chapo' fight his pre-trial solitary confinement
Mother of Waukegan man fatally shot by police speaks out
Spirit Airlines pilot and wife found dead in Ohio home
Family of mom who allegedly abandoned child at supermarket speaks out
Local Meals on Wheels organization reacts to Trump budget cuts
More News
Top Video
Blackhawks surprise young fans: 'Your rink is what you make it'
Autism Eats offers community, fun for families with autistic children
Hit-and-run driver strikes woman, 60, while fleeing police, CPD says
Parents charged in accidental shooting of boy, 3, in Englewood
More Video