NEWS

Family of murdered Thornton Township woman pleads for help

Ramona Shelton. (Family photo)

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) --
The sister of a 37-year-old Thornton Township woman fatally shot in her driveway asked the public to come forward with information about the murder.

Ramona Shelton's sister, Amanda Anderson, said Wednesday that she cannot imagine why anyone would want to hurt her sister.

"It is a mystery, so we really need the help of the community at this time. She's poured out so much, and so we need some of that reciprocated," Anderson said

Shelton, a mother of six who was active in her church and community, was found dead Thursday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds insider her car which was parked in the 15500-block of South Paxton Avenue.

Shelton was last seen at 11:35 a.m. when she left to get lunch for contractors working on her home, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Police said it appears she never left her driveway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cook County sheriff detectives at (708) 865-4896.

Ramona Shelton.

Related Topics:
newsshootingmurderwoman killedThornton
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Woman found shot to death outside her Thornton Township home
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump threatens to stop crucial Obamacare payments to insurers
Trump suggests Russia may have had knowledge of Syria chemical attack
Highlights from President Trump's interview with the Wall Street Journal
More News
Top Stories
Shooting of Cook County judge was a 'targeted robbery,' police say
2 more officers placed on leave after passenger dragged off United flight
Cubs get World Series rings at Wrigley before Dodgers game
8-year-old boy drives sister to McDonald's
Chemical spill closes beaches in NW Indiana
Aurora police officer charged with domestic battery
50 years after super promposal, couple still happily married
Show More
Man in custody after robbing 9th TCF Bank branch
Prosecutor drops case against 2 imprisoned in 1995 murder
United Airlines Doctor Video: Moment-by-moment timeline of Flight 3411
Charlie Murphy dead at 57 from leukemia
Police: Cars stolen from car rental lot near O'Hare Airport
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
More Photos