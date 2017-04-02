CHILD NEGLECT

Family seeks help for 7 children found living in squalor in Englewood

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sisters Janice and Joyce Anthony are taking care of their seven nieces and nephews who were found living in squalor in Englewood last month. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The family of seven children who were found living in squalor on Chicago's South Side last month are trying to help them get a fresh start.

A month ago, nine children - ranging in age from three months to 17 years old - were found in a home in the 900-block of West 59th Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

Joyce Anthony, an aunt to seven of the children, said she was heartbroken to get a call from her sister last month. Her nieces and nephews range in age from 4 to 17.

"My heart went to my stomach," Anthony said.

Another aunt, Janice Anthony, said their sister often moved from house to house and they had lost track of her and the children.

"This situation was a blessing in disguise because we were able to find out where the kids were," Janice Anthony said.

Now Janice and Joyce Anthony are taking care of their nieces and nephews. They are trying to raise enough money to provide the children with a better home.

"I've been with these kids since they were little in their mama's stomach, I wouldn't have felt right if they're somewhere and me knowing I could have stepped up and did something," Joyce Anthony said.

Some of the children are living with Joyce on the West Side of Chicago, and the others are with Janice in North Riverside in the western suburbs. But they need more space.

Nonetheless, they said the kids are happier.

"They also miss and love their mom as well," Joyce Anthony said.

As for their sister, they know she has a long road ahead.

"We have been praying for her that she gets the services that she needs," said Janice Anthony.

The other two children found in the house last month lived there with their mother. That family is not related to the Anthony family, the sisters said.

Nine children were taken from a Chicago home Sunday after they were found living with no food or heat.

Related Topics:
newschild neglectinvestigationchildren's healthEnglewoodChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Court rules to shut down home where 9 kids were found living in squalor
DCFS: Kids commonly found living in squalor
Englewood building owner claims families living in squalor were squatting
9 children found living in squalor in Englewood
CHILD NEGLECT
Man charged in stabbing deaths of 2 missing children goes before judge
Daycare provider left children alone to tan, workout, prosecutors say
Babysitter charged with battery, neglect in Indiana infant's death
Court rules to shut down home where 9 kids were found living in squalor
More child neglect
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Army veteran found fatally stabbed on South Side
6 shot in East Garfield Park
Jared Kushner in Iraq, US official says
More News
Top Stories
6 shot in East Garfield Park
Teen charged in Facebook Live sex assault, 2nd suspect sought
Woman told to 'stop calling 911' hours before she was fatally shot
Police: Man claims 'sexsomnia' as defense in sex assault
2-year-old injured in fall from North Side building
Army veteran found fatally stabbed on South Side
Witness: Driver in deadly crash with church bus was texting
Show More
Jared Kushner in Iraq, US official says
Gurnee man, 29, killed in McHenry County crash
Experts: Migration from Illinois to Indiana likely to grow
Woman sexually assaulted in portable restroom at Portage, Ind. park
Trump's old Ferrari sells at auction for record $270,000
More News
Top Video
6 shot in East Garfield Park
Newsviews: Legalizing marijuana in Illinois
Police: Woman sexually assaulted, robbed by 3 men in Albany Park
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video