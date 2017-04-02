Family seeks help for 7 children found living in squalor in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) --The family of seven children who were found living in squalor on Chicago's South Side last month are trying to help them get a fresh start.
A month ago, nine children - ranging in age from three months to 17 years old - were found in a home in the 900-block of West 59th Street in the Englewood neighborhood.
Joyce Anthony, an aunt to seven of the children, said she was heartbroken to get a call from her sister last month. Her nieces and nephews range in age from 4 to 17.
"My heart went to my stomach," Anthony said.
Another aunt, Janice Anthony, said their sister often moved from house to house and they had lost track of her and the children.
"This situation was a blessing in disguise because we were able to find out where the kids were," Janice Anthony said.
Now Janice and Joyce Anthony are taking care of their nieces and nephews. They are trying to raise enough money to provide the children with a better home.
"I've been with these kids since they were little in their mama's stomach, I wouldn't have felt right if they're somewhere and me knowing I could have stepped up and did something," Joyce Anthony said.
Some of the children are living with Joyce on the West Side of Chicago, and the others are with Janice in North Riverside in the western suburbs. But they need more space.
Nonetheless, they said the kids are happier.
"They also miss and love their mom as well," Joyce Anthony said.
As for their sister, they know she has a long road ahead.
"We have been praying for her that she gets the services that she needs," said Janice Anthony.
The other two children found in the house last month lived there with their mother. That family is not related to the Anthony family, the sisters said.