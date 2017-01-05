Family sues Amazon after driver hits, kills 84-year-old

A Chicago family is suing Amazon, after one of its drivers hit and killed 84-year-old woman.Witnesses claim Valdimar Gray failed to stop a stop sign and hit Telesfora Escamilla as she was walking in the 2800-block of South Drake.This happened three days before Christmas, in the city's Little Village neighborhood."She was a matriarch of our family and kept us all together and she's not here anymore because of this reckless driver, she was a strong person that walked every day," Gloria Escamilla said.The driver was working for a company Amazon had a holiday delivery contract with.Police gave him several citations.Amazon released a statement when the incident occurred and said, "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. Any accident that occurs is one too many and we will work with police and the delivery service provider as they investigate."