STALKING

Family sues town to demolish house after getting creepy letters

Derek and Maria Broaddus want to demolish the house after they claim they were stalked by an anonymous creepy-letter writer known as "The Watcher." (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WESTFIELD, N.J. (AP) --
A New Jersey family that wants to demolish their home after they claim they were stalked by an anonymous creepy-letter writer known as "The Watcher" has filed a lawsuit against their town.

Derek and Maria Broaddus filed the suit against the town of Westfield after its planning board rejected their plan to raze the house and subdivide the land so they could build two houses. They said they can't live in the house because of the letters.

"My clients are good people. They're caught in a situation they didn't ask for," said James Foerst, a Millburn attorney representing the owners.

A lawyer for the town told NJ.com she cannot comment on the lawsuit.

The couple said that after buying the six-bedroom house for nearly $1.4 million in 2014, they received three threatening letters from a stalker calling himself "The Watcher."

In one correspondence the stalker asks whether the new family brought him the "young blood" that he requested. The Broadduses, who have young children, refused to move into the home and have been unsuccessful in their attempts to sell the property.

The family sued the prior owners of the house in June 2015, claiming that they also received a letter from "The Watcher" but never disclosed it. That family has since counter-sued, stating that the letter they received was not threatening and alleging that they were defamed through the amount of attention given to the lawsuit.

Residents of the neighborhood have joined together in protest of the Broadduses' lawsuit against the town, arguing that the smaller lots would be out of character for the community.

Westfield police investigated the letters but have been so far unable to identify their author.
Related Topics:
newsstalkingu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
NJ family allegedly stalked after buying dream home
STALKING
2 charged in connection with suicide of teen who was still bullied after death
Police: Wife posted fake fantasy rape ads on Craigslist to frame husband's ex
Woman who allegedly stalked boy's adopted family claiming he was stolen appears in court
Woman accused of soliciting 'rape fantasy' ads on Craigslist as ex-boyfriend's wife
More stalking
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Georgia lawmaker backs 'Confederate History Month'
Missing Tennessee student: Video of teen missing with teacher released
5-year-old Chicago boy dies after Cicero crash
Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary cities must end
More News
Top Stories
Man shot by ICE agent on NW Side
Inbound I-290 closed at Kedzie due to reports of shots fired
Stylist gives life-changing makeover to depressed woman
Missing Tennessee student: Video of teen missing with teacher released
Amtrak train derails near Union Station
Police: 3 women arrested for prostitution, unlicensed massage
Georgia lawmaker backs 'Confederate History Month'
Show More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary cities must end
5-year-old Chicago boy dies after Cicero crash
Couple who met on set of 'Orange Is The New Black' wed
3 dead, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man dressed as 'The Joker' arrested
More News
Photos
Stylist gives life-changing makeover to depressed woman
US-born panda Bao Bao makes first public appearance in China
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
GALLERY: National Puppy Day photos from our Facebook fans
More Photos