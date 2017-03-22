Fatal violent incident reported outside Parliament in London

We were called at approx 2:40pm to reports of an incident at #Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident - police on scene — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

Special Report: Officer stabbed, alleged assailant shot by police; eyewitness says car on Westminster Bridge appeared to hit bystanders. pic.twitter.com/N8eMszVhyk — ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2017

Incident in #Westminster: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

JUST IN: UK police on London incident: "We know there are a number of casualties, including police officers." https://t.co/6ilOxFW6C0 pic.twitter.com/uFKTqkMT3e — ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2017

At least two people are dead at after a violent incident was reported at the Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday.ABC News reported that one attacker and one woman had been killed. Police also reported a "number of casualties."David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, addressed Parliament to say that a "police officer has been stabbed" and an "alleged assailant was shot by armed police." Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.Officials also said there were reports of a person in the River Thames as well as a car that appeared to hit bystanders on the Westminster Bridge.Paramedics were seen treating people at the scene. The city's police service said the events would be treated as a terror incident "until we know otherwise."