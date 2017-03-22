Fatal violent incident reported outside Parliament in London

ABC News reported that one attacker and one woman had been killed. Police also reported a "number of casualties."
David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, addressed Parliament to say that a "police officer has been stabbed" and an "alleged assailant was shot by armed police." Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.
Officials also said there were reports of a person in the River Thames as well as a car that appeared to hit bystanders on the Westminster Bridge.
Paramedics were seen treating people at the scene. The city's police service said the events would be treated as a terror incident "until we know otherwise."
We were called at approx 2:40pm to reports of an incident at #Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident - police on scene— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017
Special Report: Officer stabbed, alleged assailant shot by police; eyewitness says car on Westminster Bridge appeared to hit bystanders. pic.twitter.com/N8eMszVhyk— ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2017
Incident in #Westminster: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
JUST IN: UK police on London incident: "We know there are a number of casualties, including police officers." https://t.co/6ilOxFW6C0 pic.twitter.com/uFKTqkMT3e— ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2017