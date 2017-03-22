NEWS

Fatal violent incident reported outside Parliament in London

EMBED </>More News Videos

Witnesses reported a firearms incident at the Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday. (CCG)

At least two people are dead at after a violent incident was reported at the Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday.

ABC News reported that one attacker and one woman had been killed. Police also reported a "number of casualties."

David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, addressed Parliament to say that a "police officer has been stabbed" and an "alleged assailant was shot by armed police." Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Officials also said there were reports of a person in the River Thames as well as a car that appeared to hit bystanders on the Westminster Bridge.


Paramedics were seen treating people at the scene. The city's police service said the events would be treated as a terror incident "until we know otherwise."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Topics:
newsphotosu.s. & worldlondon
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Attack near UK Houses of Parliament being treated as terrorism: Police
UK Parliament, deadly Westminster Bridge attacks bring chaos to London
Why North Korea may be Trump's greatest foreign policy challenge
More News
Top Stories
UK Parliament, deadly Westminster Bridge attacks bring chaos to London
Police question several people in Facebook Live sex assault
Johns Hopkins accepts 1st black female neurosurgeon resident
Lollapalooza 2017: Chance the Rapper, The Killers headline music festival
Glenview man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault in Skokie
Illinois woman body shamed for eating ice cream
5 siblings hope to be adopted together
Show More
Portillo's lemon cake fan asks for help finding beloved treat
LaSalle County school district cancels class after elementary student's death
Sears has "substantial doubt" about its future
Girl fights off man in attempted abduction at school bus stop
Police seek 2 who ran from Goose Island crash involving stolen truck
More News
Top Video
Police question several people in Facebook Live sex assault
New virtual reality ride cooming to at Six Flags Great America
Jerry Krause, former Bulls GM, dies
Al-Qaeda bomb maker who targeted Chicago on fed's radar
More Video