NEWS

Father charged in murders of 4-year-old son and mother in New York

Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan --
The father of a child found dead along with the child's mother in the same New York City apartment was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday.

Isaac Duran Infante, 23, is charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree murder in the deaths of 32-year-old Felicia Barahona and her 4-year-old son, Miguel.

Their bodies were found in their Hamilton Heights apartment Monday. Felicia Barahona's body was found in the living room with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, and Miguel was in the bathtub.

The medical examiner released the cause of death Tuesday after performing autopsies. Felicia Barahona died of ligature strangulation, and Miguel died of asphyxia due to neck compression. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News that the boy's father is blaming the devil for the gruesome scene.

Barahona's family said there was a custody battle between the parents and that they had separated before Miguel was born. Their son was conceived in a scandalous affair between Barahona, then a public school teacher in the Bronx, and her teen student -- 17 years old at the time -- who became the father. The relationship led to Barahona's termination.

"They kept in contact, I don't know how well," said Jaime Bravo, Barahona's brother. "They kept in contact, and I just know they actually did talk still, a little bit."

Family members said Infante had canceled a scheduled visit with his son this past weekend. He lives in Pennsylvania.

The family said Barahona was trying to turn her life around after her termination from the school district.
BACKGROUND DETAILS: Monday morning, the building's superintendent spotted the garbage that Barahona had left sitting out since Friday and noticed that something was wrong.

"The superintendent smell something no good in the apartment, and he call the police," neighbor Segundo Duenas said. "When the cops coming, they opened the door, and they found her and the boy dead."
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationhomicideu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Former teacher, son fathered by student found dead
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Officer-involved shooting in North Riverside Burlington Coat Factory
Two 14-year-olds injured during shooting in Gresham
Obama Praises Peace During Japanese PM Pearl Harbor Visit
More News
Top Stories
Officer-involved shooting in North Riverside Burlington Coat Factory
Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars' actress, dies
8 juveniles charged after massive fight at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
Students returning to Chicago from Uganda after filmmaker mentor killed
Man did heroin, other drugs before Riverside crash, police say
Trump Tower evacuated due to suspicious package
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing lottery tickets
Show More
Former 'Survivor' contestant gets prison for child porn
Versace used secret 'code' for black customers, lawsuit says
Cubs fan travels from Wisconsin to Wrigley Field in his wheelchair for charity
Barrington bakery cranks out donuts ranked No. 1 in Illinois
Two 14-year-olds injured during shooting in Gresham
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos