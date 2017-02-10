NEWS

Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire dies at 51

STAMFORD, Connecticut --
The 51-year-old father of three girls who perished in a 2011 Christmas Day house fire in Connecticut has died, according to the foundation he started in memory of his daughters.

Matthew Badger's death was announced Thursday on the Facebook page of the Lily Sarah Grace Fund, an organization that works to bring the arts to underfunded public elementary schools.


Robert Cambria, the fund's executive director, said he was notified of Badger's death Thursday morning, but was not given any other details.

The 2011 fire at a Victorian home in Stamford owned by the children's mother, New York advertising executive Madonna Badger, killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger and their maternal grandparents, Lomer and Pauline Johnson, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky.


Madonna Badger and her boyfriend at the time, Michael Borcina, escaped the flames.


Borcina, a contractor, had been renovating the house. Authorities said the fire began in the fireplace ashes, which were left in a bin in the mudroom in the house.

Borcina originally told authorities he put ashes in the room, but later said the ashes had been left in the room by the girls' mother. He agreed to pay Mathew Badger $5 million to settle a lawsuit.

Matthew Badger also had lawsuits pending against the city, subcontractors and their insurance carriers.

Related Topics:
newshouse firechild deathfire deathu.s. & worldConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police Seek Help in Ohio State Student's Death
17-year-old Jefferson Park boy fatally shot
Doll based on transgender teen to debut at New York Toy Fair
No charges for cop in fatal shooting of Bettie Jones, Quintonio LeGrier
More News
Top Stories
Facebook Live torture suspects plead not guilty
Niles West high school coach charged with sexual assault of student
Ouch! Man's obituary: 'His life served no obvious purpose'
Dog found with nose, ears cut off gets reconstructive surgery
I-Team: Mysterious Voicemails
17-year-old Jefferson Park boy fatally shot
Doll based on transgender teen to debut at New York Toy Fair
Show More
No charges for cop in fatal shooting of Bettie Jones, Quintonio LeGrier
Trump backs Kellyanne Conway after she promoted Ivanka's brand on TV
5 teens face pot charges over gummy bears that sickened students
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Teacher creates special chairs to help students with sensory issues
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Debut models at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
108 arrested in Illinois in sex sting; 752 arrested across US
PHOTOS: Concept and Technology Garage at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
More Photos