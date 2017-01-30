The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a warning for consumers who use a popular teething tablet for their children.The FDA says elevated levels of Belladonna, a toxic substance, was found in Hyland's Homeopathic teething tablets.According to an FDA press release, "At this time, the company has not agreed to conduct a recall."The company recommends that consumers stop using products marked by Hyland's immediately and throw it away."The body's response to belladonna in children under two years of age is unpredictable and puts them at unnecessary risk," said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "We recommend that parents and caregivers not give these homeopathic teething tablets to children and seek advice from their health care professional for safe alternatives."A safety alert for the tablets was first issued by the agency in 2010.Hyland's discontinued the product in October.