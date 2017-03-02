Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. --Caterpillar said federal law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at the company's facilities in central Illinois.
Caterpillar spokeswoman Corrie Heck Scott says the company is cooperating with law enforcement personnel executing the search warrant, but she has not commented further.
Sharon Paul, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Springfield, said "federal law enforcement activity" was conducted at three Caterpillar locations in Peoria, East Peoria and Morton. Paul said the agencies involved in the raids Thursday are: the IRS's criminal investigation unit; the U.S. Department of Commerce Office of Export Enforcement; and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s office of inspector general.
A source told WEEK law enforcement was there for tax documents and all tax employees were asked to leave headquarters. A viewer sent WEEK a photo of law enforcement officials wearing IRS jackets entering the building.
Sources said employees were told law enforcement would be in their spaces, but did not wish to disrupt work, and human resources told employees there were no safety concerns, WEEK reports.
Caterpillar is a farming construction equipment manufacturer and is one of the biggest companies of its kind on the world.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.