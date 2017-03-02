NEWS

Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. --
Caterpillar said federal law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at the company's facilities in central Illinois.

Caterpillar spokeswoman Corrie Heck Scott says the company is cooperating with law enforcement personnel executing the search warrant, but she has not commented further.

Sharon Paul, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Springfield, said "federal law enforcement activity" was conducted at three Caterpillar locations in Peoria, East Peoria and Morton. Paul said the agencies involved in the raids Thursday are: the IRS's criminal investigation unit; the U.S. Department of Commerce Office of Export Enforcement; and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s office of inspector general.

A source told WEEK law enforcement was there for tax documents and all tax employees were asked to leave headquarters. A viewer sent WEEK a photo of law enforcement officials wearing IRS jackets entering the building.

Sources said employees were told law enforcement would be in their spaces, but did not wish to disrupt work, and human resources told employees there were no safety concerns, WEEK reports.

Caterpillar is a farming construction equipment manufacturer and is one of the biggest companies of its kind on the world.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newscaterpillarraidtaxesIRSPeoria
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump has 'total' confidence in Sessions amid Russia controversy
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
Timeline of investigation into Kim Jong Nam's apparent assassination
More News
Top Stories
Man loses husband, father in Ottawa tornado
Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter, judge says
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
World's largest touring tent set up outside Soldier Field
Grandmother found guilty in beating death of 8-year-old
Man attacks woman inside her car on NW Side, police say
South side man charged with sexual assault of 2-year-old in 2007
Show More
Suspect in murder of 8-year-old following traffic crash arrested
Teacher slams school district with crowdfunded billboard
Man killed in Bridgeport crash
'Beauty and the Beast' film to feature first gay Disney character
Martha Stewart hosting Chicago wedding party
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
More Photos