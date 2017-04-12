Feds: Chicago pair wanted to fly ISIS flag atop White House

Two far north suburban men are facing federal terrorism charges in Chicago after they were arrested Wednesday morning by the FBI for allegedly conspiring to provide ISIS support.Zion, Illinois resident Joseph D. "Yusuf Abdulhaqq" Jones and Edward "Abdul Wali" Schimenti will appear in federal court this afternoon. Federal search warrants were executed on Jones' Zion residence today.Schimenti was "gathering the courage to launch some sort of attack at Naval Station Great Lakes," states FBI agent Cassandra B. Carnright.In a conversation secretly recorded by the FBI, Schimenti alleged stated he was considering attacking the Naval graduation that takes place on "Buckley." The Great Lakes Navy base, where every U.S. Navy recruit is trained, is located on Buckley Street in North Chicago.According to federal court records, the case began in late 2015 when Jones and Schimenti, both 35 years old, became involved with a pair of undercover FBI agents and a federal informant.Investigators say that Jones and Schimenti believed all three associates were ISIS backers. Prosecutors say Jones and Schimenti are both U.S. citizens who pledged their allegiance to ISIS and advocated frequently on social media for violent extremism.Jones and Schimenti plotted to stage bomb attacks on behalf of ISIS according to investigators, and last Friday drove the secret informant to O'Hare Airport for his travel to Syria. "Drench that land with they, they blood," Schimenti told the undercover operative according to federal authorities.The criminal complaint made public about noon on Wednesday is unusual because it includes numerous photographs of the men charged. Federal prosecutors in Chicago rarely release pictures of newly-charged defendants, especially photographs that are considered potential evidence in the case.Among the pictures in the complaint are ones apparently taken at the Illinois Beach State Park on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Zion. They purport to depict Jones and Schimenti holding ISIS flags. "Abdul Wali" Schimenti, is heard on FBI undercover tape saying he would like to see the ISIS flag "on top of the White House" according to investigators.Investigators say numerous meetings were held to plan and plot ISIS attacks and involvement in the terrorist group, meeting that allegedly occurred in Waukegan, Zion, Bridgeview, North Chicago, Highland Park and Chicago. Investigators say the men also underwent physical training for ISIS attacks with Schimenti allegedly saying exercises would "make you good, you know, in the battlefield."While the case was investigated by the FBI and other U.S. law enforcement agencies that make up the Chicago Joint Terrorism Task Force, prosecutors say Zion Police provided assistance.