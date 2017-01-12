NEWS

Female crashes stolen car into 5 parked vehicles, Portage Park home

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Charges are pending against a female suspect who crashed a stolen car into several parked vehicles and a house on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a multi-vehicle crash in the 4900-block of West Warwick Avenue in the city's Portage Park neighborhood.

Police said the car owner was warming up the vehicle and left the keys inside.

The female suspect allegedly jumped into the running car and crashed it into five parked cars and a house on the same block.

The suspect was taken into custody. No one was hurt.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
