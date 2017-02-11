Fifth Third Bank robbed in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. --The FBI is investigating a bank robbery Saturday morning in west suburban Naperville.
The non-takeover robbery happened about 10:10 a.m. at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 1311 Ridgeland Ave. in Naperville, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.
The suspect was described as a black male between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, Croon said. He was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt and left the bank on foot heading southbound.
Further details were not immediately available.
Source: (Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2016.)