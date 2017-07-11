Fight reported on Southwest flight from Austin to Chicago

At least one person was arrested after a reported fight on a Southwest fight from Austin, Texas, to Chicago.Southwest Airlines released a statement saying Flight 3590 returned to Austin after takeoff due to "an altercation between two passengers." Southwest said local law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.Police said one person was arrested. A passenger on the flight tweeted that police escorted two people off the plane.Southwest said the flight then departed for Chicago again and was expected to arrive three and a half hours behind schedule.No details about the nature of the altercation, the cause of it, or any details about any persons involved have been released.