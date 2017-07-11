  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Fight reported on Southwest flight from Austin to Chicago

(Courtesy @LisaBirkman)

AUSTIN, Texas (WLS) --
At least one person was arrested after a reported fight on a Southwest fight from Austin, Texas, to Chicago.

Southwest Airlines released a statement saying Flight 3590 returned to Austin after takeoff due to "an altercation between two passengers." Southwest said local law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Police said one person was arrested. A passenger on the flight tweeted that police escorted two people off the plane.


Southwest said the flight then departed for Chicago again and was expected to arrive three and a half hours behind schedule.

No details about the nature of the altercation, the cause of it, or any details about any persons involved have been released.
