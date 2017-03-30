  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
CONSTRUCTION

Final phase of Devon Avenue Streetscape project underway

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The final phase of the $15 million Devon Avenue Streetscape project is underway.

Officials with the Chicago Department of Transportation said the project will modernize a 20-block stretch in the West Ridge business district.

The area is known for its mixture of shops and restaurants.

CDOT said the goal is to make the district more vibrant.

"New lighting, landscaping, widened sidewalks and clearly marked intersections will make the neighborhood and more inviting for anyone that lives and shops along Devon Avenue," Randy Conner, CDOT first deputy commissioner, said.

The final phases cover the blocks from Kedzie to Sacramento and from Western Avenue to Leavitt Street.

Related Topics:
newsconstructionWest Ridge
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CONSTRUCTION
Man struck by paving equipment in Lake Zurich dies
Meatless burger big hit in California, company to open factory
Cubs meet with community about Wrigley construction Monday night
Wilson Red Line station on final phase of renovation
More construction
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Cops: 19-year-old raped at least 9 women, starting at age 16
Ivanka Trump's White House role doesn't end ethics concerns, experts say
Wild turkey flies through windshield in Indiana for 2nd time in 2 days
Police: Pregnant woman found fatally shot in South Shore
More News
Top Stories
University Park board calls for mayor to resign
Indonesia man swallowed by python, reports say
Brawl breaks out at UC after McDonald's All-American Game
VIDEO: 2 couples fight in road rage incident
Woman accused in murder attempts to post $35M in property for bail
Recording shows deputy ignoring police call to finish making video for ex
Wild turkey flies through windshield in Indiana for 2nd time in 2 days
Show More
Portillo's offering chocolate cake slices for 54 cents
Police: Pregnant woman found fatally shot in South Shore
Couple receives 4th creepy letter from 'The Watcher' claiming to own home
Man, 81, with Alzheimer's missing from Downers Grove
7-month-old girl dies at unlicensed day care, police say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
Police: Dogs sickened by poisoned hot dogs tossed in yards
More Photos