Fire Chief: Rockford fire that killed 3 children appears accidental

ROCKFORD, Ill. --
Authorities in Rockford say they'll identify three children who died in a Christmas Eve house fire once autopsies have been conducted Monday.

Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz tells the (Rockford) Register Star that he's agreed to give the mother of the children two days to inform family members before the children's names and ages are made public.

Firefighters found the house in flames and two boys, one girl and a dog dead inside around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The mother, three other children and a male relative escaped.

Mourners have left teddy bears, balloons and signs on the front porch.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Rockford Fire Department Division Chief Matthew Knott says there's no reason to believe the fire was set intentionally.
