Fire destroys Crystal Lake house

A fire destroyed a house in northwest suburban Crystal Lake Friday night.Firefighters battled huge flames in the 4500-block of Sherwood Drive at about 10:30 p.m., the Crystal Lake Fire Department said.The neighborhood is in an unincorporated area, meaning there were no fire hydrants to help fight the fire.Fire departments from surrounding areas were called in and the blaze was contained to the structure and extinguished.No one was injured in the fire.The damage is estimated at $250,000. The cause is still under investigation.