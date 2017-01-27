  • BREAKING NEWS ABC News Special Report: Trump, British PM to hold joint press conference... WATCH LIVE at noon
Fire destroys Elmhurst bridal shop; firefighters watch for hot spots

Firefighters in west suburban Elmhurst put out for hot spots overnight at a bridal shop gutted by fire Thursday. (WLS)

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
Firefighters in west suburban Elmhurst put out for hot spots overnight at a bridal shop gutted by fire Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, they had been at the scene for nearly 17 hours.

Several nearby streets were closed as crews watched for hot spots.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the fire at VIP Occasions, a family-run business on North York Street near West Grantley Avenue.

Firefighters who were returning to their nearby station after doing inspection work noticed the fire, which spread quickly. Crews responded around 1:40 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, flames were shooting out of the front and top of the building.

No one was hurt.

"The smoke was coming out from the front doors or windows instead of the roof. But now just billowing out," said Jayson Anderson, who lives in Elmhurst.

"I've seen a lot of flames, a lot of dark smoke. I'm getting very concerned about white house next to it," said Cheryl Olson, who also lives in Elmhurst.

VIP Occasions has been selling bridal and formal wear for 26 years. They have vowed to help any brides affected by the fire, saying no customer will be left behind.

Owners of other suburban bridal businesses said they are prepared to help too.

newsfirebuilding firewedding dressElmhurst
