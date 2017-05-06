CHILD DEATH

Fire destroys Joliet Township home where Semaj Crosby found dead

EMBED </>More News Videos

A fire Saturday destroyed the home where 16-month-old Semaj Crosby was found dead last week. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
JOLIET TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) --
The home where 16-month-old Semaj Crosby was found dead last week burned to the ground Saturday morning, the East Joliet Fire Department said.

Fire officials said they responded to the call of a fire at the home in the 300-block of Louis Road at 6 a.m. and when crews arrived, they saw flames and smoke in the back bedroom.

When the chief arrived, he gave the order to let the home burn because it had become a public nuisance. There had been another fire call earlier this week at the home.

The child's body was found inside the house after she had been reported missing. The county then condemned the property, calling it uninhabitable and photos showed the home's disheveled interior.

It's unclear if this fire will hinder the ongoing criminal investigation into Crosby's death. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one has been charged. Investigators are waiting on toxicology reports to determine how the toddler died.

On Friday, a funeral was held for Crosby.
Related Topics:
newstoddlerchild deathbaby deathfuneralfireJolietWill County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Funeral held for Semaj Crosby, death still 'criminal investigation'
Sheriff's office: Semaj Crosby's death an 'ongoing criminal investigation'
Judge demands answers from DCFS on Semaj Crosby
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
Funeral arrangements set for 1-year-old girl found dead in Joliet
Autopsy inconclusive in 'suspicious death' of Joliet Township toddler
Joliet Township toddler was found dead, lying under couch
1-year-old girl found dead in Joliet Township
CHILD DEATH
Funeral held for Semaj Crosby, death still 'criminal investigation'
Sheriff's office: Semaj Crosby's death an 'ongoing criminal investigation'
Judge demands answers from DCFS on Semaj Crosby
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
More child death
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Fired Texas officer free on bail after arrest in teen's shooting death
Search continues for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana
30th Annual Alzheimer's Association Chicago Rita Hayworth Gala
More News
Top Stories
Search continues for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana
Car crashes into home in Oak Lawn
Police: Robbers tied up employees in Peotone hold-up
Chicago Park District to turn on Buckingham Fountain Saturday
Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles, French toast recalled
What to do if your mattress is causing you misery
Hinsdale mother found murdered in home; $5K reward offered
Show More
Dozens of charities benefit from DuPage Human Race
Weekend Watch: GOP health care bill
30th Annual Alzheimer's Association Chicago Rita Hayworth Gala
Keep your home allergen free
Man charged in murder of CPD sergeant's son
More News
Top Video
Dozens of charities benefit from DuPage Human Race
Search continues for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana
Weekend Watch: GOP health care bill
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video