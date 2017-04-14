NEWS

Fire destroys roof at Bellagio casino

Part of the roof of the Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas was engulfed in fire late Thursday night. (@Seannkim/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS --
Part of the roof of the Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas was engulfed in fire late Thursday night.

The hotel, which has nearly 4,000 rooms, is one of the largest in the world.

The blaze was reported at 10:46 p.m. on a building at the southside of the hotel's lake and 77 firefighters responded, knocking it down by 11:09 p.m.

The Las Vegas Strip was closed to traffic near the casino as firefighters battled the flames.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The cause is being investigated.
