Firefighter falls from window while battling Austin blaze
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A firefighter was injured early Wednesday morning while battling a blaze on Chicago's West Side.

Fire crews responded just after midnight to a report of a fire at a two-and-a-half story home in the 4900-block of West Ferdinand Street in the city's Austin neighborhood. When they arrived, flames were seen coming through the roof.

A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said the firefighter fell from a window. He suffered bumps and bruises from the fall and was transported to Stroger Hospital. He is expected to be released later Wednesday morning.

The firefighter has been with the department for 10 years, the spokesman said.

Crews extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Most of the damage appears to be at the back of the home.

The cause remains under investigation. No one else was hurt.
