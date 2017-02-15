Today's Top Stories
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
tweet
FIRE
Firefighters respond to fire in Chicago Lawn neighborhood
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 05:42PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fire fighters responded to a fire in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The fire happened at a home on the 6100-block of South Maplewood Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
