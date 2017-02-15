FIRE

Firefighters respond to fire in Chicago Lawn neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fire fighters responded to a fire in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened at a home on the 6100-block of South Maplewood Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported.
