Fire on the plane! American Airlines flight Chicago Ohare to Cedar Rapids. Landed, about to deplane. pic.twitter.com/ekeQCFPpEZ — Nick Ludwig (@naludwig) May 1, 2017

American Airlines emergency landing, Chicago to Cedar Rapids flight AA2936, currently in DuPage. pic.twitter.com/Sc430NfBRR — Nick Ludwig (@naludwig) May 1, 2017

A flight headed to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, made an emergency landing at DuPage Airport Monday morning.SkyWest Airlines Flight 2936 was scheduled to arrive at the Eastern Iowa Airport at 9:26 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. SkyWest operates as American Eagle for American Airlines.The regional jet was diverted to DPA and landed around 9:13 a.m. due to smoke in the cockpit. Nick Ludwig, of Cedar Rapids, tweeted a short video showing smoke in the cabin.All 54 people on board were evacuated. Once he was back on the ground, Ludwig posted another video, explaining what happened.He said almost immediately after the plane took off, passengers noticed the smoke. He said the flight attendant, who was on her first solo flight, initially thought it was mist. But when they all determined it was smoke, the pilot quickly turned the plane around and landed safely at DuPage.Since the passengers were evacuated from the plane, they will have to be rescreened before they can board again. An airline official said DuPage Airport does not have TSA facilities, so passengers will have to be bused back to O'Hare to go through security again.SkyWest said mechanics will inspect the plane.