NEWS

Ford recalling nearly 32,000 vehicles for air bag defect

DETROIT --
Ford Motor Co is recalling 31,867 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because their driver's side air bags may not inflate properly.

The recall affects the 2016-2017 Ford Edge, the 2016-2017 Lincoln MKX and the 2017 Lincoln Continental. Most are in the U.S. but 4,336 are in Canada.

The air bags were made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp., but they don't have the same deadly problem that has led to a recall of millions of Takata air bags.

In that case, air bags can inflate with too much force and spew shrapnel at occupants.

In Ford's case, the air bags may not fill completely because of misaligned components.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the defect. Takata notified Ford after it discovered some production problems.

Ford will begin notifying customers the week of March 13. Dealers will replace affected air bags for free once parts are available.
Related Topics:
newsauto recallrecallfordairbags
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Pence, not Trump, to give Notre Dame commencement address
Former Little League coach charged with sexual abuse, assault of 2 boys
Jared Kushner, Mike Flynn met with Russian ambassador during transition
Changes being made after accused killer mistakenly released from prison
More News
Top Stories
Clean-up continues from Ottawa tornado, 2 dead
Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting opioids
Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in Peoria
Possible plane engine explosion at O'Hare investigated
Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter, judge says
Changes being made after accused killer mistakenly released from prison
AG Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from Russian probes
Show More
Pence, not Trump, to give Notre Dame commencement address
Son of Illinois state senator charged with sexual assault
Project that could raise Peoples Gas bills under investigation
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
1 injured in Austin rollover crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
More Photos