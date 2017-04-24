NEWS

Former President Barack Obama to give speech at University of Chicago Monday

Former President Barack Obama will share his message with young people in Chicago Monday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former President Barack Obama will share his message with young people in Chicago Monday.

The discussion will take part at the University of Chicago.

Monday is the second and final day of Obama's trip and it has been packed full of events. He will head over to the university where he used to teach from his Kenwood home for the 11 a.m. event.

Obama will be joined by a group of young leaders at the Logan Center for the Arts to hold a conversation about civic engagement.

A spokesperson said the event is part of Obama's post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders here and around the world. Meanwhile, his presidential library will be housed close to campus.

The former president's connection to the university is a point of pride for many students.

"I won't get to see him because it's invite-only, but it's exciting that he's back here and it's nice to have a connection with the president," said student Sara Durango.

The discussion Monday is ticketed and by invitation-only. It will be streamed live on the University of Chicago's website.

Sunday night, Mr. Obama was at a fundraiser for his future library and before that he spoke privately to a group of young people about gang violence, job skills and employment.
