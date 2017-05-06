NEWS

Foster mother charged in baby girl's death in Gary

Emma Salinas (Family photo)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
A 32-year-old Gary woman was charged after a 20-month-old baby girl was found dead, police said Saturday.

Jamila S. Hodge, who is the foster mother of the child, was charged with murder, aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and other felonies, police said.

On Thursday, Gary police responded to a home in the 7500-block of Ash Avenue for a report of an unresponsive child. The Lake County Coroner's Office pronounced the child dead at the scene.

The baby's mother identified the girl as Emma Salinas.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Kristopher Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Related Topics:
newsfoster carebaby deathIndianaGary
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
2 found dead in Boston penthouse, suspect in custody
Nigeria says 82 Chibok girls free in Boko Haram exchange
2 dead in shooting, crash in Addison
Boy, 5, hospitalized after being pulled from Hyatt Regency McCormick Place pool
More News
Top Stories
Fire destroys Joliet Township home where toddler was found dead
Search continues for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana
New details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Boy, 5, hospitalized after being pulled from Hyatt Regency McCormick Place pool
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
2 dead in shooting, crash in Addison
Texas Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Show More
Car crashes into home in Oak Lawn
Nigeria says 82 Chibok girls free in Boko Haram exchange
Police: Robbers tied up employees in Peotone hold-up
Navy SEAL killed in Somalia identified as a 38-year-old from Maine
Goodman Theatre gives away props from past productions
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos