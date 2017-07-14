Founders of Kuumba Lynx stop by WCL

CHICAGO --Kuumba Lynx is an urban arts youth development organization founded over 20 years ago by three women.
Since its foundation, the organization has helped over 10,000 kids pursue their creative passions through performances, productions, community cultural events and art making workshops.
Two of the founders, Jacinda Bullie and Jaquanda Villegas, joined us in the studio to talk about the program and the creative learning opportunities that Kuumba Lynx presents.
For more information about Kuumba Lynx, visit www.kuumbalynx.com.