Fox Valley Mall in Aurora set to reopen day after massive fight
A shopping center in Aurora is expected to reopen at its regular time on Tuesday after a massive fight Monday. (WLS)

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
A shopping center in Aurora is expected to reopen at its regular time on Tuesday after a massive fight closed the mall on Monday.

The disturbance at Fox Valley Mall came as there were similar problems at malls nationwide.

Police said seven juveniles have been arrested and others are being questioned by police.



Cell phone cameras captured the commotion around 7 p.m. at the center of the mall. Terrified shoppers scrambled for the exits as the fight grew and 75 officers were called to break up the fight.

"I'm still a little shaken up. I've never that many people inside brawling like that," said Alexis Malone, who was working inside the mall.



Police said more than 1,000 people were in the vicinity of the fight, which prompted them to evacuate and close the mall for the safety of patrons.

Fox Valley wasn't the only target, police have been called to fights at several malls across the country including in Indianapolis where over 100 teenagers began to fight in a mall and someone reported hearing shots fired.



Seven underage teens were arrested and police said one male and six females were involved in the fight in Indianapolis. Police believe the fights were arranged on social media and then carried out.

The Fox Valley Mall will re-open at 10 a.m. No one was hurt in Monday's brawl.

