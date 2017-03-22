NEWS

Freshman home for spring break killed during music video shoot

Ayana McAllister was struck by a stray bullet.

By
WASHINGTON --
A freshman at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh was killed late Monday in a Washington, D.C., shooting.

WJLA-TV reports 19-year-old Ayana McAllister was with friends making a music video when someone started shooting.

She and another woman were caught in the crossfire. The other woman was grazed by a bullet.

McAllister was from Maryland and was home for spring break when the shooting happened.

"My heart just goes out to her family and her mom because this is like my family. That was my best friend," a friend of Ayana's told ABC11.



Ayana loved fashion and studied criminal justice at St. Augustine's.

Friends are now trying to make sense of what unfolded.

"The way that she died is just unbearable, unbelievable, like it's just out of nowhere. But, the way it happened is just so crazy to me," a friend told ABC11.

The shooting remains under investigation.
