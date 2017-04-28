NORMAL, Ill. --The Pentagon said the two Army Rangers killed during a raid on an Islamic State compound in Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan may have died as a result of friendly fire.
Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said the U.S. military is investigating to see if they were accidentally killed by ground fire from Afghan commandoes or other American forces. He said it does not appear deliberate.
One of the two Americans killed was 22-year-old Josh Rodgers, of central Illinois. He graduated from Normal Community High School in 2013, where he played football and track, WHOI reports.
Davis said the head of the IS affiliate in Afghanistan was the target of the Wednesday raid. Officials suspect he was killed, but haven't confirmed that. About 35 other enemy fighters were killed.
Davis said 50 Army Rangers and 40 Afghan commandos took part in the assault on the compound and faced a fierce, three-hour firefight. The Rangers were killed in the initial minutes of the fight.
The U.S. forces were accompanying Afghan troops on the raid, which was in Mohmand Valley, the same region where the U.S., two weeks ago, dropped what is called the "mother of all bombs" on an IS complex.
The bombing came just days after a U.S. Army special forces soldier was killed in the region. The bomb is the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S., and it killed several dozen militants.
The U.S. has been battling the Islamic State group in Afghanistan for months and estimates that it now includes about 800 fighters there.
"The fight against ISIS-K is important for the world, but sadly, it is not without sacrifice," said Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.