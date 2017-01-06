NEWS

Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting in Florida kills 5, injures 8

(Photo/@stephenfalk via Twitter)

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WLS) --
Official sources tell ABC News that at least five people are dead following a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

Terminal 2 was evacuated after the shooting. Eight people were injured and transported to an area hospital, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooter is in custody. The city's mayor said a lone shooter was responsible for the attack.

The sheriff's office said an emergency call was received about 12:55 p.m. ET. The incident took place in the baggage claim area.

PHOTOS: Multiple people dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport


Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted about the incident from the airport around 1 p.m. ET saying, "Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."


News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

The ATF responded to the scene to assist local law enforcement.

The FAA said there is minimal impact to flights at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Flights are landing on Runway 10 Right unless they are parking on the North side of the airport. Flights that are operating out of terminals other than Terminal 2 are departing normally. Flights arriving at Terminal 2 are being held on the airfield and are not taxiing to the terminal.

The FFA said as of 2:15 p.m. ET, airborne flights that are within about 50 miles of FLL will be landing at the airport. Other airborne flights that are headed to FLL will be delayed or diverted to other airports.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Rick Scott said he was traveling to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed by law enforcement.

FLL is the 22nd busiest airport in North America in terms of passenger traffic. Several airports across the U.S. are adding security in the wake of the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
