Wisconsin gun theft suspect who allegedly wrote manifesto to Trump captured

The subject of a nine-day manhunt was taken into custody Friday in Wisconsin. (WLS)

MILWAUKEE --
The subject of a nine-day manhunt who police said mailed a violent manifesto to President Donald Trump and stole weapons from a gun store near Janesville, Wis., was taken into custody Friday.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious person camping on a farm on Estes Road near Readstown, Wis. That suspicious person matched Jakubowski's description. Officers received the call after that man refused to leave the farmer's property after he was asked to do so, according to a release from the Rock County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators who were looking for Jakubowski were sent to the campsite, along with tactical officers, to help local law enforcement responding to the call. Tactical officers made contact with the suspicious person. After he was identified as Jakubowski, he was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said.

Jakubowski will be returned to Rock County for further investigation and charges, authorities said.

Jakubowski is accused of stealing 18 guns on April 4.

Officials believe he also wrote an anti-government manifesto indicating his dislike for religion and a desire to carry out unspecified attacks.

Authorities also investigated a letter threatening Easter attacks on churches in Wisconsin mailed by someone claiming to be Jakubowski.

The letter threatens unspecified violence on Sunday at churches in the Sussex area, about 25 miles northwest of Milwaukee. Rock County sheriff's officials are trying to determine if the letter is authentic.

Gov. Scott Walker canceled his annual Easter egg hunt scheduled for Saturday while Jakubowski was still at large.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
