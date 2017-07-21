NEWS

Gambler drops 75 pounds to win a share of a $1 million bet

A professional gambler dropped some pounds and gained some wealth after betters wagered $1 million he couldn't reduce his body fat to less than 10 percent. (WLS)

LAS VEGAS --
Walter Fisher tells the New York Post he began overeating while on a losing streak and gained 40 to 50 pounds in a month. The 6-foot-1 Fisher weighed 245 pounds and was more than $100,000 in debt in December. The Post reports that's when a group of gambler acquaintances bet $1 million Fisher couldn't drop his body fat to under 10 percent in six months.

The 36-year-old got financial backing from friends. He weighed 175 pounds with 8.8 percent body fat on June 22.

The feat netted him $600,000, and he tells ABC News he'll make another bet if he gains the weight back.
