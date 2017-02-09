NEWS

Gators spotted in Missouri City not a threat, experts say

EMBED </>More News Videos

Wildlife experts say gators spotted around Missouri City are likely not a threat to humans. (KTRK)

By
MISSOURI CITY, TX --
You could see the alligator from the grass -- it was popping its head up near the water fountain in this Missouri City pond.

"Oh, it's pretty big, around six feet...nice size gator," said fisherman Kyle Irvin.

Just hours before, the alligator was fully out of the water and lounging on the grass in the warm sun.

"I'd be running the opposite direction for sure," recalled onlooker Heidi Ettema.

On Tuesday night, people who live near the pond where gators had been spotted became concerned and snapped pictures of the animal.

Chris from Gator Squad, a company that checks on gators and removes them when needed, came with ABC13 to figure out if the gator is a threat.

"He's doing everything you expect of it. When you get too close, he gets in the water. He's keeping his distance from us," Chris assessed.

He also said if the gator is not curious about you, if it is not following anyone, then it is not a threat.

"They're probably just as scared as us, as we are of them," Irvin added.

Abnormally warmer temperatures are pulling the gators from the cold water, so they can warm up and eventually fulfill a purpose.

"Number one reason you wanna keep these guys around: they eat water moccasins. Dozens of them a year," said Chris.

SEE ALSO: Massive alligator spotted at Florida nature center
EMBED More News Videos

Video of a gator, that could easily be mistaken for a dinosaur, was shared on Facebook from a woman who was visiting a nature center in Lakeland.

Related Topics:
newswild animalsalligator
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Man fatally stabbed near Metra tracks in River West identified
Conway's Endorsement of Ivanka Trump Brand 'Unacceptable': House Oversight Chairman
What's Next for the Dakota Access Pipeline?
More News
Top Stories
Man fatally stabbed near Metra tracks in River West identified
Passenger found dead after NW Side crash; driver left scene, police say
Amtrak police officer shoots man outside Union Station
108 arrested in Illinois in sex sting; 752 arrested across US
Trump slams the courts, and his court nominee hits back
Female teacher arrested for alleged sex with female student, 14
Domino's Pizza launches wedding registry
Show More
Coroner: Woman dies after getting stuck in clothing donation box
Documents: Convicted rapist, singer seeking parole impregnated teen girl
Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes endangered Francois' langur infant
Ex-NY Knick Charles Oakley Arrested After Altercation
Chicago Auto Show 2017: What's new from Nissan, Chevrolet, Kia
More News
Top Video
Smartphone Therapy
Chicago Auto Show 2017: What's new from Nissan, Chevrolet, Kia
Trump slams the courts, and his court nominee hits back
Amtrak police officer shoots man outside Union Station
More Video