George Michael's partner says pop star died alone

LONDON --As mourners kept on flocking Tuesday to George Michael's home in north London, the singer's former longtime partner and his current boyfriend both spoke of their sadness at his death.
Hairstylist Fadi Fawaz, 43, tweeted "I will never stop missing you" to Michael.
ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx— Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016
He told the Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday he had gone to Michael's house so they could attend a Christmas lunch and found the 53-year-old singer dead in bed.
"Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I," Fawaz said. "Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was. He was a beautiful person."
Michael's former longtime partner Kenny Goss, who was with the singer for many years, said in a statement that he was "heartbroken" by the death of his former love.
"He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man," Goss said. "The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him."
Goss is a businessman and art dealer who started the Goss-Michael Foundation in 2007 in Texas with the pop star to showcase contemporary British art in the United States. Michael announced in 2011 that he and Goss had separated.
In 1998, after being arrested for a "lewd act" in a public restroom in Los Angeles, Michael told CNN in an exclusive interview that he was gay. He turned the moment to his advantage and, through his work, became one of the entertainment industry's most prominent gay voices.
The musician first shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham! with hits such as "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" before moving onto a solo career, with songs such as "Faith" and "Freedom." In his decades-long career, he won two Grammy awards.
Crowds of grieving fans placed flowers and other tributes outside his home in the Highgate neighborhood of north London.
British newspapers, meanwhile, were filled with stories about Michael's many generous acts, often accompanied by his admonishments to keep them secret. Among the stories that surfaced was Michael's donation of 15,000 pounds to a couple in need of money to pay for fertility treatments.
British authorities did not release any new information about Michael's death, which his manager said appeared to have been caused by heart failure. Police have said the death was not suspicious. An autopsy is planned but the timing is uncertain.
CNN contributed to this report.