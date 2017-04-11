NEWS

German police say 1 soccer player injured in explosion

DORTMUND, Germany --
Local police say a player for German soccer team Borussia Dortmund was injured following explosions near the team bus ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco.

North Rhine-Westphalia police spokesman Gunnar Wortmann told The Associated Press Tuesday that there were "three explosions near the team bus as they left the hotel to go to the stadium" and that "there was one player injured inside and damage to a window."

Dortmund said the player, reported in German media to be Spain's Marc Bartra, was "in safety" and that "there is no danger in and around the stadium."

In a statement, police say there was an explosion after 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).
Related Topics:
newsexplosionu.s. & worldsoccer
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Kremlin digs in on Assad as Rex Tillerson arrives in Moscow
Sessions makes clear: It's 'Trump era' of immigration enforcement
United CEO apologizes for 'horrific event' after passenger dragged from plane
Spicer raises eyebrows suggesting Hitler didn't 'sink to using chemical weapons'
More News
Top Stories
Cubs win home opener; Schwarber, Baez meet fans Tuesday
Woman charged in 3 bank robberies in Riverdale, Palos Heights
Priest robbed while walking his dog in South Chicago
NEIU cancels classes Tuesday; students, faculty to protest
San Bernardino Shooting: North Park Elementary teacher left gunman after short marriage
Chief Keef charged with DUI in Miami Beach
Man tells cops, 'Let me go, I want the baby' during subway arrest
Show More
HS student's car becomes memorial after plane crash kills family
Father accused of beating kids, using shock collar on them
Chicago judge tosses Satanist's suit to eliminate adultery ban
Man gets 6 years for fondling women's feet at libraries
Police relaunch search for 'predator' tied to 11 rape cases in '09, '10
More News
Photos
Cubs win home opener; Schwarber, Baez meet fans Tuesday
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
More Photos