CALDWELL, Texas --A 10-year-old girl died after a barrel racing accident at a Texas rodeo.
Piper Faust was getting ready to compete in barrel racing Saturday at the Caldwell Rodeo when her horse was spooked and fell backward on top of her, according to KBTX-TV in Bryan, Texas.
Piper's mother, Rhonda Faust, said that she did everything with all of her heart, competing in rodeo, dance and softball.
"She had an all-around spirit that was just infectious, with a beautiful smile. ... Her smile just made you smile," Rhonda said.
Rhonda and her husband, Brian Faust, told KBTX that for the last six months, Piper focused on competing in the rodeo. It's what she loved the most.
"I think her heart stopped in the arena. She left her soul where she loved it," Brian said.
Loved ones have created a GoFundMe page for Piper. As of Monday morning, more than $18,000 had been donated.