NEWS

Girl, 13, abducted from park, sexually assaulted by 3 boys in vacant home, police say

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police: Girl, 13, sexually assaulted by 3 boys. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on April 3. (WPVI)

By and Jeannette Reyes
PHILADELPHIA --
The search is on for three boys who police say abducted and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Hunting Park.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of West Butler Street.
EMBED More News Videos

Police: Girl, 13, sexually assaulted by 3 juvenile boys. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 2.



Police say a 13-year-old girl was walking down the street when three boys approached her.

They then grabbed her and snatched her into an abandoned house and sexually assaulted her.

"I came out basically after the fact, and saw all the cops in the back of the house," said Rasul Huett.

The victim was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where she is listed in stable condition.

"I just seen like maybe about 13 young boys coming out of that abandoned house," resident Melynee Walker told Action News.

Walker says she saw a group of young boys at the same location hours earlier.

"It's just sad, it's devastating just to see all this going on just right in front of my house," she added.

Residents we spoke with say it's not uncommon to see groups of teens entering and leaving the abandoned home where the alleged assault took place.

"They need to seal that place up. I mean a good seal, not halfway, and if you went down there right now, I bet you can push the door open," said Charles Wardlaw of Hunting Park.

Police secured the location to make sure no one broke into the vacant home, but residents are adamant the row home breeds crime.

"They need to do something before something more tragic happens," said Wardlaw.

After repeatedly searching in and around the vacant home, police have made no arrests.

Anyone with information about the juveniles behind this are asked to contact Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newssexual assaultabductionchild sex assaultu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Teen bitten by shark off Florida's Panhandle
Deputy constable killed at Texas courthouse, gunman sought
9 killed in train car explosion in St. Petersburg
11 dead in Russian subway explosion
More News
Top Stories
Media allowed at hearing for teen charged in 'horrific' Facebook Live gang rape
Husband, wife celebrating birthday killed in wrong-way crash
Baseball player, 15, brutally beaten while walking friend home after game
500-pound man found dead inside 'hoarder house'
Homeowner arrested after killing intruder in his shower: Police
11 dead in Russian subway explosion
Hotel CO leak kills 13-year-old boy attending birthday party
Show More
Man beat, burned boy in case of 'horrific' child abuse, prosecutors say
Investigation into possible incest begins after suicide
College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest
6 dead, 17 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Girl, 13, jumps from moving truck to escape man accused of sex assault
More News
Top Video
White Sox open season on South Side Monday
Media allowed at hearing for teen charged in 'horrific' Facebook Live gang rape
Family seeks help for 7 children found living in squalor in Englewood
6 shot in East Garfield Park
More Video