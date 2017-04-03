Girl, 13, abducted from park, sexually assaulted by 3 boys in vacant home, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1831302" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: Girl, 13, sexually assaulted by 3 juvenile boys. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 2.

The search is on for three boys who police say abducted and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Hunting Park.It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of West Butler Street.Police say a 13-year-old girl was walking down the street when three boys approached her.They then grabbed her and snatched her into an abandoned house and sexually assaulted her."I came out basically after the fact, and saw all the cops in the back of the house," said Rasul Huett.The victim was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where she is listed in stable condition."I just seen like maybe about 13 young boys coming out of that abandoned house," resident Melynee Walker told Action News.Walker says she saw a group of young boys at the same location hours earlier."It's just sad, it's devastating just to see all this going on just right in front of my house," she added.Residents we spoke with say it's not uncommon to see groups of teens entering and leaving the abandoned home where the alleged assault took place."They need to seal that place up. I mean a good seal, not halfway, and if you went down there right now, I bet you can push the door open," said Charles Wardlaw of Hunting Park.Police secured the location to make sure no one broke into the vacant home, but residents are adamant the row home breeds crime."They need to do something before something more tragic happens," said Wardlaw.After repeatedly searching in and around the vacant home, police have made no arrests.Anyone with information about the juveniles behind this are asked to contact Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit.