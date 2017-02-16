NEWS

Girl, 13, killed in Hammond crash following chase that started with beer theft, police say

A 13-year-old girl and her grandmother were hit by the car that police were after. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
A 13-year-old girl was killed and her grandmother critically injured when their car was struck by an SUV that was fleeing East Chicago and Hammond police on Wednesday after a theft of beer.

The girl has been identified as 13-year-old Julianna Chambers of Whiting, Ind. She was with her 57-year-old grandmother in a Chevy Equinox when it was T-boned by a Dodge Durango being chased by East Chicago police into Hammond at about 5 p.m., police said.

State police said the Dodge ran a red light and hit the driver's side of the Equinox in the intersection of Gostlin and Columbia Avenue. Hammond police joined the chase east on Gostlin Street.

State police said the driver of the Equinox, 57-year-old Theresa Paramo of Whiting, Ind., was taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital in critical condition and then airlifted to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. Her granddaughter was taken to Saint Margaret's Hospital in Hammond, where she died.

On Thursday, East Chicago police revealed the chase began when suspects Donnell Howard, of Highland, and Jessica Pichon, of East Chicago, tried to run from police after Pichon was caught stealing a case of beer from a store. Police say an officer approached Pichon as she fled into the waiting vehicle with the stolen beer, then Howard, the driver, peeled out of the parking lot with the officer still hanging from the passenger's side door. Police say Howard's vehicle sped into traffic on Indiapolis Blvd.

After the crash with the vehicle driven by Paramo, Howard was uninjured and Pichon was treated for minor injuries.

Family members said young Julianna was a stellar student and beloved daughter and granddaughter.

"She was a good kid in school, I loved her to death. How great she was, you know - she was my pride and joy she was a part of my heart and I needed people to know they took an innocent kid," said Norma Chambers, Julianna's paternal grandmother.



State and local police have not said why they were pursuing the Durango, but said charges are pending. A relative of the victims said the chase was related to shoplifting.

"I think it was ridiculous for these kids to go out and rob a store just to get booze, just so they can like party," Norma Chambers said.

Police said they took the 31-year-old driver of the Durango into custody. His 27-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The injured 57-year-old grandmother is in much worse shape, suffering a broken wrist and fractured ribs.

"She's still in critical condition. We are praying and hoping she gets better too," Chambers said.
