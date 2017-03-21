Girl, 15, missing from Lawndale found safe

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 15-year-old girl who had been missing from Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood since Sunday was located Tuesday, police said.
Officers in the 10th District found Dehavion Austin Tuesday morning, Chicago Police Department Chief Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet. Police are speaking with her and her mother, Stacey Elkins.
Elkins said she had
seen a Facebook Live video in which a girl who looked like her daughter was being assaulted.
She hadn't seen her daughter since Sunday afternoon, when Austin left their home in the 1400-block of South Avers Avenue. Elkins said she received a call Monday morning from Austin's uncle, telling her about the video.
"I don't know if they have or if she's out there scared somewhere. I just want her to come home," Elkins said.
Facebook has since removed the video. Police said they are trying to track down who is in the video and who might have posted it.
The Lane Tech High School student has gone missing before. Police said a missing person's report was filed on Austin in November 2016, but she was found a short time later.