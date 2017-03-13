Girl, 16, charged with stabbing woman in Greater Grand Crossing

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with stabbing and critically injuring a woman in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday, Chicago police said.The teen was involved in a verbal altercation with a 25-year-old woman inside a residence in the 7500-block of South Prairie Avenue at about 12:50 a.m., police said. The teen then grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times.The woman was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.The teen girl was arrested and charged as a juvenile with a felony count of aggravated battery- great bodily harm.Police said the incident is not domestic in nature.