  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
NEWS

Girl, 16, charged with stabbing woman in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO --
A 16-year-old girl has been charged with stabbing and critically injuring a woman in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday, Chicago police said.

The teen was involved in a verbal altercation with a 25-year-old woman inside a residence in the 7500-block of South Prairie Avenue at about 12:50 a.m., police said. The teen then grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times.

The woman was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The teen girl was arrested and charged as a juvenile with a felony count of aggravated battery- great bodily harm.

Police said the incident is not domestic in nature.
Related Topics:
newsstabbingteenjuvenile crimeGreater Grand CrossingChicago
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Shots fired at Ferguson protest sparked by new documentary
Republican congressman draws fire for racially-charged tweet
Kellyanne Conway: 'I don't have any evidence' of Trump wiretapping claim
More News
Top Stories
Snow making roads slick for morning commute
CFD: 1 dead, 6 injured in crash on Eisenhower Expressway
5 killed, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
At long last, Northwestern reaches NCAA tournament
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
4 year-old girl's 911 call saves her mom's life
Major blizzard headed for Northeast
Police release 911 calls from St. Charles shooting
Show More
Outrage after man appears to desecrate 'Fearless Girl' statue
Indianapolis Jewish center evacuated after bomb threat
2 killed, 1 wounded in Edgewater shooting
Boy, 13, struck by vehicle in Lakeview
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos