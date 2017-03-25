NEWS

Girl, 16, missing from Grand Boulevard neighborhood

Breanna Nunnally.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl missing from the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

Breanna Nunnally, from the 4300-block of South Dearborn Street, was last seen on Tuesday. She is known to frequent the areas of 43rd Street and Stony Island Avenue, 63rd Street and Stony Island, 154th Street and Douglas Ave. in Calumet Park and 115th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Merrionette Park.

Nunnally is African-American, 5'03", 155 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair dyed red and has her nostril pierced. She was last seen wearing a royal blue school uniform type shirt, tan colored pants and maroon gym shoes. She may also be carrying a large, light tan beach type bag.

Anyone with information on Nunnally's whereabouts is asked to call Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.
