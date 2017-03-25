Girl, 16, missing from West Lawn neighbohood

Chicago police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old missing from Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood.Mayra Martinez from the 3700-block of West Marquette Road was last seen Thursday, police said. She is known to frequent the area in the 5800-block of South Spaulding Avenue.Martinez is a 5'6", 135 pound Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes and has nose and lip piercings. She was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie with gray sweatpants, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.