Girl, 16, missing from West Lawn neighbohood

Mayra Martinez. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old missing from Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood.

Mayra Martinez from the 3700-block of West Marquette Road was last seen Thursday, police said. She is known to frequent the area in the 5800-block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Martinez is a 5'6", 135 pound Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes and has nose and lip piercings. She was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie with gray sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.
