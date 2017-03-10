NEWS

Girl, 17, charged with capital murder in shooting behind movie theater

EMBED </>More News Videos

A teenage girl has been charged with capital murder in connection with a New Year's Day shooting at Studio Movie Grill. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HOUSTON --
A 17-year-old girl has been charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a movie theater on New Year's Day.

Police have arrested Faith DeLeon, a student at North Shore High School, in connection with the death of Daniel Gerding during an attempted robbery gone wrong behind the Studio Movie Grill in northwest Harris County.

According to court documents, DeLeon was at a party with Christopher Rodriguez on the night of the shooting. DeLeon said Rodriguez asked her to set up drug dealers she knew that would be robbed under the guise of a drug purchase.

DeLeon set up the meeting with two men, identified by authorities as Daniel Gerding and Colyn Timmons, who met her and Rodriguez in the Studio Movie Grill parking lot later that evening.

Authorities identified DeLeon using cell phone records of the call allegedly used to set up the meeting.

PHOTOS: Deputies rush to deadly movie theater shooting on Highway 6

Outside of the theater, the four got into a Toyota Camry to complete the deal. DeLeon said Gerding pulled out one gram of marijuana, and she asked him where the rest of the agreed upon drugs were.

Rodriguez allegedly pulled out a gun, grabbed Gerding by the shirt and threatened him. Gerding then tried to exit the vehicle, but DeLeon said Rodriguez shot him twice in the back before he was able to escape.

DeLeon told police that Rodriguez then shot Timmons in the face before she and Rodriguez exited the vehicle and ran back to their truck.

Rodriguez then allegedly threatened DeLeon and told her to "forget this ever happened."

Gerding was pronounced dead at Cy Fair Medical Center, and Timmons was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities identified Rodriguez by matching shell casings found at the scene of the murder with those collected from an aggravated assault investigation in Jersey Village.

Timmons then positively identified a photograph of Rodriguez.

DeLeon said she knew Rodriguez had planned to rob Gerding and Timmons, but she did not know that Rodriguez was armed.

A witness, however, placed DeLeon at the scene of the alleged aggravated assault in Jersey Village. Police say Rodriguez shot another victim, giving investigators cause to believe that DeLeon knew Rodriguez was armed.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Two teens shot outside NW Harris Co. movie theater
EMBED More News Videos

Two people were shot outside a movie theater in northwest Harris County on Sunday night, police say.

Related Topics:
newsgun violenceshootingmurderrobberymarijuanaillegal drugsTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Top Marine: Nude photo probe must be done carefully
Mom fights for tougher law after fatal DUI wrong-way crash driver gets 5 years
Carjacker forced woman into trunk in Wrigleyville before driving 23-miles, crash, police say
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
More News
Top Stories
Carjacker forced woman into trunk in Wrigleyville before driving 23-miles, crash, police say
Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys
Officer pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old
Mom pulls gun on another mom in school drop-off line
4 shot, 2 fatally, in Washington Park gas station shooting
Chicago principal bullying immigrant families, students, parents say
Pregnant woman kicked in stomach during subway scuffle
Show More
Hawaii teacher: 'I won't teach' undocumented immigrants
Staples to close 70 more stores
Dozens of historic human remains, coffins unearthed at construction site
1 dead, 2 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash near Grant Park
Ivanka Trump sales boom in February
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Carjacker forced woman into trunk in Wrigleyville before driving 23-miles, crash, police say
4 shot, 2 fatally, in Washington Park gas station shooting
1 dead, 2 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash near Grant Park
More Video