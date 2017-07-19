NEWS

Girl, 5, fatally struck while crossing street with sister in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) --
A 5-year-old girl was struck and killed Tuesday evening while trying to cross the street with her sister in Michigan City, Ind., police said.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 300-block of Broadway Street around 5:50 p.m.

The first officer on the scene was a Long Beach police officer. He found the child and administered CPR. LaPorte County paramedics rushed her to St. Anthony Hospital, where she died.

The victim was identified to police at Delaney Klewer.

Investigators said the vehicle was heading west on Broadway when it hit Delaney. It was described as a black or dark gray SUV that may have had a spare tire mounted on the back.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information should call Lt. Jeff Loniewski at 219-874-3221 ext. 1008 or Cpl. Steve Alt at 219-874-3221 ext. 1045.
