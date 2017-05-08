NEWS

10-year-old girl pries open alligator's mouth to free her leg in Florida

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 10-year-old girl in Florida is recovering Sunday after being bit by an 8-foot alligator and breaking free on her own. (KABC)

ORLANDO, Florida --
An alligator bit a 10-year-old girl on the leg as she sat in shallow lake waters at a Florida park, authorities said.

The girl was with her family at Moss Park in Orange County when she was bitten Saturday, said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Chad Weber.

Weber said she was sitting in water roughly 2 feet deep when the 8-foot-9-inch gator bit her on her knee and calf.

An alligator that was put down after biting a 10-year-old girl in Florida



"She had puncture wounds but I don't think they're life threatening," Weber told the Orlando Sentinel.

Her family took her to a hospital for treatment. Authorities trapped the alligator.



Orange County Parks and Recreation manager Matt Suedmeyer said the park's waterfront areas were closed to swimmers for safety until further notice.

The Sentinel reported that a triathlete swimming in another lake flanking the park survived several bites from an alligator in 2010.

There have been 388 alligator bites on people in Florida since 1948, including 24 fatalities, according to the wildlife commission.

A 2-year-old Nebraska boy was killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World last June when the 7-foot animal dragged the child from the edge of a lagoon. Six non-fatal alligator bites also were reported statewide last year.
Related Topics:
newsalligatorchild injuredwild animalsFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
NYPD: Man swung sword at pedestrians and police in Times Square
Texas Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
What to expect from today's travel ban hearing
More News
Top Stories
2 killed, 8 wounded in apparent retaliatory shooting on SW Side
Yankees top Cubs in record-setting marathon game
6 dead, 26 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Man charged after pedestrian injured in South Chicago hit-and-run crash
4 killed, 4 injured in crash involving CTA bus on West Side
Restaurant owner's son, 19, killed in NW Side robbery
2 shot at luxury hotel in Miami Beach
Show More
Sinclair to buy Tribune Media, expanding its local TV reach
Man stalks ex-wife using iPhone app, armed with 47 knives, Riverside police say
Air Force's mysterious space plane lands, wakes up Florida
Missing northwest Indiana inmate captured inside prison
Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
More News
Top Video
2 killed, 8 wounded in apparent retaliatory shooting on SW Side
A look back at Princess Diana in Chicago
Restaurant owner's son, 19, killed in NW Side robbery
Chicago students raise awareness about lead in water
More Video