Glenview man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault

A Glenview man is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault after he allegedly posed as a rideshare driver to attack two female passengers.Skokie police said in two separate incidents in February and March 2017, they received 911 calls from women reporting they had been sexually assaulted by a person impersonating a rideshare driver.Police said the victims told them they had ordered an Uber to pick them up outside different Chicago bars/nightclubs. After being picked up, the victims told police the driver took them to a location in Skokie where he sexually assaulted them in his vehicle.Skokie police said the victims were able to give them information leading to an arrest. They arrested Musaab Afandi, 33, of Glenview, Ill., on Monday, March 20, and charged him with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.Afandi appeared in bond court Tuesday and was denied bond. He will next appear in court on April 11.