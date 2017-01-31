NEWS

Grammy-winning artist convicted of sex assault to be freed

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Grammy Award winning musician, has been granted parole after raping his 13-year-old niece.

By
A Grammy Award winning musician, has been granted parole after raping his 13-year-old niece.

Joe Lopez, the former lead singer of famed Tejano group Grupo Mazz, was sentenced to 32 years for the crime. 20 of those years were concurrent. He's served ten of them and the parole board just granted him parole.

"It feels like a slap in my face," said Krystal Lopez.

Krystal Lopez is his niece. She's now in her twenties but she was just 13 when her uncle, Joe Lopez, took her innocence.

Krystal said she just heard that Joe Lopez was granted parole. She didn't even know about it. Victim Advocate Andy Kahan said the state doesn't notify victims about parole eligibility unless you sign up for it.

"You must take control of the process. You must register yourself. It's very simple. All anyone has to do is contact Texas Department of Justice Victims Services," said Andy Kahan, a Houston Victim's Advocate.

Kahan is working to help Krystal Lopez. On Thursday, they will meet with the parole board to request that they re-vote on Joe Lopez's parole decision and overturn it.

Despite the parole, Lopez remains behind bars. Kahan said as part of the conditions of Lopez's parole he must complete a sex offender course, which will take at least four months.

The number for the Texas Department of Justice Victims Services is 1-800-848-4284.
Related Topics:
newsgrammy awardcrimesex assaultsex crimeTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Judge Neil Gorsuch: What to Know About the SCOTUS Nominee
Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Community activist Andrew Holmes honored by FBI
7 arrested at #ResistTrumpTuesday protest in Chicago
More News
Top Stories
President Donald Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Restaurant robbed at gunpoint, food truck stolen
Tuesday night deadline to sign up for Obamacare coverage
7 arrested at #ResistTrumpTuesday protest in Chicago
Chicago's 7-cent disposable bag tax starts Wednesday
Chicago doctor blocked from returning home sues Trump
CPD supt. asks city to investigate fiancee's actions after traffic stop
Show More
Report: Trump sends $10K check to Illinois single dad
Police: Employee struck disabled adult at Elmhurst group home
Family dog killed in drive-by shooting
Man trapped in SUV for 2 days after cliff crash
1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing, officer-involved shooting near Hollywood Jack in the Box
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicago's 7-cent disposable bag tax starts Wednesday
Display of crosses for gun violence victims stirs debate in Englewood
Chicago refugee support groups denounce Trump's travel ban
More Video