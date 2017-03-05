Grandmother's emergency try for guardianship of Heather Mack's child denied

CHICAGO --A judge has denied a paternal grandmother's emergency petition for custody of the child of a Chicago woman imprisoned in Indonesia for the 2014 killing of her mother.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Judge Susan Kennedy Sullivan Friday cited procedural issues for denying the petition of Kia Walker. The Cook County judge questioned if she even has jurisdiction over the child.
Stella Schaefer was born shortly before her parents, Heather Mack and Tommy Schaefer, were convicted in the 2015 killing of Mack's mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack.
The girl is scheduled to leave her parents' custody in two weeks.
The 21-year-old Mack wants her daughter in Bali so she can see her while serving a 10-year prison sentence. Walker's attorney, Michael Goldberg, says Schaefer wants his mother to have guardianship.