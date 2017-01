A Wendy's in south suburban Calumet Park will be closed Tuesday after it caught fire overnight.Firefighters were called to the scene in the 12700-block of South Ashland Avenue around 1:15 a.m. When they arrived, the entire restaurant was filled with smoke.The Calumet Park Fire Department said the fire was under control before 4 a.m. No one was hurt.Investigators said grease caused the fire.